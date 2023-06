New Suit

Hartford Financial Services was sued Sunday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, over a disputed property damage claim, was brought by pro se plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-05527, Kessler et al v. The Hartford.

Insurance

June 13, 2023, 5:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Catherine Bradshaw

Michael Kessler

defendants

The Hartford

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute