Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Linde Gas & Equipment to Utah District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from an explosion, was filed by Smart Schofield Shorter on behalf of Cody Kesler. The case is 2:22-cv-00730, Kesler v. Linde Gas & Equipment.

Energy

November 22, 2022, 7:56 PM