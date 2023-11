Who Got The Work

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter partner Randi F. Knepper has entered an appearance for MetLife in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to the recovery of disability benefits, was filed Oct. 3 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Offices of Chicago-Kent College of Law on behalf of Yacoub Keryakes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:23-cv-08670, Keryakes v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 17, 2023, 8:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Yacoub Keryakes

Plaintiffs

The Law Offices Of Chicago-Kent College Of Law

defendants

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations