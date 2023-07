New Suit - ERISA

Avery Dennison, a global manufacturer of adhesive technologies and packing materials, was sued Thursday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11576, Kersey v. Avery Dennison Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 15, 2023, 9:20 AM

Plaintiffs

George E Kersey

defendants

Avery Dennison Corporation

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations