Peter Anderson of Davis Wright Tremaine has entered an appearance for Sony Music Entertainment Digital in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The case was filed April 24 in Texas Southern District Court by the Vethan Law Firm on behalf of Krushial K. Productions and Kerry Brown, who assert that elements of their song 'You Don’t Know Nothing About Me' and other copyrighted instrumental songs were used without permission to create the songs 'Plain Jane' by artist ASAP Ferg and 'FnF' by Hitkidd & GloRilla. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr., is 4:23-cv-01508, Kerry Brown et al v. Roc Nation, LLC et al.
June 08, 2023, 6:06 AM