Who Got The Work

Peter Anderson of Davis Wright Tremaine has entered an appearance for Sony Music Entertainment Digital in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The case was filed April 24 in Texas Southern District Court by the Vethan Law Firm on behalf of Krushial K. Productions and Kerry Brown, who assert that elements of their song 'You Don’t Know Nothing About Me' and other copyrighted instrumental songs were used without permission to create the songs 'Plain Jane' by artist ASAP Ferg and 'FnF' by Hitkidd & GloRilla. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr., is 4:23-cv-01508, Kerry Brown et al v. Roc Nation, LLC et al.

Technology

June 08, 2023, 6:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Kerry Brown

Krushial K. Productions

Plaintiffs

The Vethan Law Firm

defendants

Roc Nation, LLC

Sony Music Entertainment

Blac Noize Recordings

Lenny Santiago

Sony Music Entertainment Digital LLC

defendant counsels

Bowick, Dawson & Laney, PLLC

Davis Wright Tremaine

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims