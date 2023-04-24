New Suit - Copyright

Roc Nation, a Live Nation company, Sony Corp. of America and other defendants were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Vethan Law Firm on behalf of Krushial K. Productions and Kerry Brown, who assert that elements of their song 'You Don’t Know Nothing About Me' and other copyrighted instrumental songs were used without permission to create the songs 'Plain Jane' by artist ASAP Ferg and 'FnF' by Hitkidd & GloRilla. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01508, Kerry Brown et al v. Roc Nation, LLC et al.

April 24, 2023, 2:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Kerry Brown

Krushial K. Productions

Plaintiffs

The Vethan Law Firm

defendants

Roc Nation, LLC

Sony Music Entertainment

Blac Noize Recordings

Lenny Santiago

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims