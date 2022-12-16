New Suit - Employment Class Action

BlueTriton Brands, a bottled water company that includes Arrowhead, Deer Park, Poland Spring and other brands, was slapped with an employment class action Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Pervez & Rehman on behalf of individuals employed by defendant as delivery sales drivers who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07641, Kerr-Smith v. Bluetriton Brands, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 16, 2022, 6:04 AM