Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook Hardy & Bacon on Friday removed a biometric privacy class action against 1-800-Flowers.com and Interactions LLC to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher and Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz, alleges that the defendants' AI-based voice ordering system collects and stores customers' voice prints without authorization in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case is 1:23-cv-02996, Kernes v. 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. et al.

AI & Automation

May 12, 2023, 4:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Nicole Kernes

defendants

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc.

Interactions LLC

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims