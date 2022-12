Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cranfill Sumner LLP on Thursday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Charlotte and police officer Lee Lowery to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit was filed by Ferguson, Chambers, Sumter on behalf of Christy Kernea and Michael Kernea, who claim injuries from a 'brutal' assault. The case is 3:22-cv-00659, Kernea et al v. City of Charlotte et al.

Government

December 08, 2022, 6:15 PM