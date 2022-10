Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against NewRez LLC and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Shapero Law Firm on behalf of Jerome Kern. The case is 2:22-cv-07559, Kern v. U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certificates, Series 2006-2 et al.