Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Friday removed a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit against Lloyd's London to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Barry & Co. on behalf of Julie Kern. The case is 2:22-cv-03920, Kern v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London.

Insurance

October 14, 2022, 6:05 PM