Mondelez International, the global manufacturer of snack brands including Nabisco, was slapped with a consumer class action Monday in California Central District Court over the company's dark chocolate products. The complaint, filed by the Clarkson Law Firm, is part of a string of cases accusing candy sellers of failing to disclose that their dark chocolate bars contain unsafe levels of lead and cadmium. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02245, Kermani v. Mondelez Global LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 28, 2023, 5:18 AM

Elizabeth Kermani

Clarkson Law Firm PC

Mondelez Global LLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct