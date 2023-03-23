New Suit - Consumer

Amazon.com, EzriCare and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court in connection with the recall of EzriCare's artificial tears products. The lawsuit, filed by Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz on behalf of Riley Kerkhoff, alleges that the products contain dangerous levels of harmful bacteria including a rare strain of pseudomonas aeruginosa. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01652, Kerkhoff v. Ezricare, LLC et al.

March 23, 2023, 5:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Riley Kerkhoff

Plaintiffs

Putnick Legal LLC

defendants

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Ezricare, LLC

Ezrirx, LLC

Global Pharma Healthcare Private Ltd.

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims