Who Got The Work

Lisa M. Williford and Elizabeth C. Buckley of Fox Rothschild have stepped in to defend Panorama Mortgage Group in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case was filed May 23 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Kornbluth Ginsberg Law Group on behalf of a former Panorama chief compliance officer and general counsel who contends that Panorama failed to properly pay his severance package upon termination of employment and in accordance with an executed agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Louise Wood Flanagan, is 5:24-cv-00287, Kerian v. Panorama Mortgage Group, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

July 08, 2024, 2:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Ryan Kerian

Plaintiffs

Kornbluth Ginsberg Law Group, P.A.

Defendants

Panorama Mortgage Group, LLC

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract