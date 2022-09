Who Got The Work

Julia A. Lopez and Melissa A. Geist of Reed Smith have stepped in to represent C.R. Bard Inc. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint, pertaining to a defective pelvic mesh implant, was filed July 25 in New Jersey District Court by Napoli Shkolnik LLC on behalf of Steven Kerbel and Socorro Kerbel Diaz. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty, is 2:22-cv-04725, Kerbel Diaz et al v. C.R. Bard Inc.

Health Care

September 08, 2022, 7:22 AM