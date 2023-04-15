Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a wage and hour class action against Honeywell International and ManpowerGroup, a Wisconsin-based staffing agency, to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Crosner Legal, contends that the defendants failed to compensate employees for all hours worked as a result of time rounding practices and mandated pre-shift COVID-19 screenings. The case 2:23-cv-02833, Keopimpha v. Manpower US Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 15, 2023, 11:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Charles Keopimpha

defendants

Honeywell International, Inc.

Manpower US Inc.

Manpowergroup US Inc.

Does 1-100, inclusive,

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination