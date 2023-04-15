Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a wage and hour class action against Honeywell International and ManpowerGroup, a Wisconsin-based staffing agency, to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Crosner Legal, contends that the defendants failed to compensate employees for all hours worked as a result of time rounding practices and mandated pre-shift COVID-19 screenings. The case 2:23-cv-02833, Keopimpha v. Manpower US Inc. et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
April 15, 2023, 11:38 AM