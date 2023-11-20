Who Got The Work

Meta Platforms has retained lawyer Joshua S. Whitley of Smyth Whitley LLC as defense counsel in a pending digital privacy class action. The case, filed Oct. 5 in South Carolina District Court by Bursor & Fisher and Poulin Willey Anastopoulo, contends that Meta tracks the activity of visitors to the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle web page through the use of a Meta tracking pixel in violation of the Drivers Privacy Protection Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell, is 6:23-cv-05004, Keogh v. Meta Platforms Inc.

November 20, 2023, 11:14 AM

Kyle Keogh

Poulin Willey Anastopoulo LLC

Meta Platforms Inc

Smyth Whitley LLC

