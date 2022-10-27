New Suit - Trademark

Bourbon company Willett Distillery filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court against 'Old Kirk' bourbon manufacturer Shaan Inc. and its principals. The suit, brought by Dickinson Wright, accuses the defendants of falsely conveying an association with the plaintiff by including the line 'I will drink Willet [sic] here or there, I will drink Old Kirk everywhere!' on their bottle labels. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00873, Kentucky Bourbon Distillers Ltd. d/b/a Willett Distillery v. Shaan Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 27, 2022, 7:34 PM