Syneos Health, a biopharmaceuticals company formerly known as InVentiv Health and Inc. Research, and members of Syneos' board of directors were hit with a stockholder lawsuit on Monday in Delaware District Court in connection with a proposed acquisition of the company by private investment affiliates Elliott Investment Management, Patient Square Capital and Veritas Capital Fund Management. The court action, brought by Long Law on behalf of Michael Kent, accuses Syneos of failing to disclose its financial projections fully, including analyses regarding fairness opinions given by third party financial advisors BofA Securities and Centerview Partners, as well as potential conflicts of interest. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00749, Kent v. Syneos Health, Inc. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
July 12, 2023, 4:21 AM