New Suit - Stockholder

Syneos Health, a biopharmaceuticals company formerly known as InVentiv Health and Inc. Research, and members of Syneos' board of directors were hit with a stockholder lawsuit on Monday in Delaware District Court in connection with a proposed acquisition of the company by private investment affiliates Elliott Investment Management, Patient Square Capital and Veritas Capital Fund Management. The court action, brought by Long Law on behalf of Michael Kent, accuses Syneos of failing to disclose its financial projections fully, including analyses regarding fairness opinions given by third party financial advisors BofA Securities and Centerview Partners, as well as potential conflicts of interest. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00749, Kent v. Syneos Health, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 12, 2023, 4:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael Kent

Plaintiffs

Long Law, LLC

defendants

Syneos Health, Inc.

Alfonso G. Zulueta

Barbara W. Bodem

Bernadette Connaughton

David S. Wilkes

John M. Dineen

Kenneth F. Meyers

Matthew E. Monaghan

Michelle Keefe

William E. Klitgaard

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws