Meredith M. Haynes and Brendan D. O'Toole of Williams Mullen have entered appearances for NVR d/b/a Ryan Homes in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The suit, filed March 13 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Whiteford, Taylor & Preston on behalf of Kent Farms Holding, seeks to declare that NVR is in default of its obligations under an executed lot purchase agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson, is 3:24-cv-00191, Kent Farms Holding, LLC v. NVR, Inc.

April 30, 2024, 8:06 AM

Kent Farms Holding, LLC

Hunton Andrews Kurth

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston

Owen & Owens PLC

NVR, Inc.

NVR, Inc. D/B/A Ryan Homes

Williams Mullen

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims