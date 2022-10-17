New Suit

Kent Distributors, a company which provides check-cashing services, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers on Monday in Texas Western District Court. According to the complaint, income tax refund checks and COVID-19-related stimulus checks were stolen from Houston mailboxes in 2020 and fraudulently cashed at the plaintiff's locations, resulting in nearly $75,000 in reclamation claims against Kent by the U.S. Treasury Department. The suit, brought by Weisbart Springer Hayes, challenges Traveler's denial of coverage based on the reclamation claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-00221, Kent Distributors Inc. v. Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America.

Insurance

October 17, 2022, 12:24 PM