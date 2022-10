New Suit - Contract

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed an interpleader complaint Tuesday in North Carolina Western District Court on behalf of Kensington Vanguard National Land Services. The suit targets Langtree HUD Development Company and Langtree Property Owner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00142, Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, LLC v. Langtree Property Owner LLC et al.

Real Estate

October 13, 2022, 7:22 AM