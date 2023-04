Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Anderson Murphy & Hopkins on Friday removed a negligence lawsuit against steel producer Nucor to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Brad Hendricks Law Firm on behalf of Kens Aggressive Hauling, accuses the defendant of overloading the plaintiff's truck, causing a motor vehicle collision. The case is 3:23-cv-00093, Kens Aggressive Hauling LLC v. Nucor Corp.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 21, 2023, 7:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Kens Aggressive Hauling LLC

Plaintiffs

Brad Hendricks Law Firm

defendants

Nucor Corporation

defendant counsels

Anderson Murphy Hopkins

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product