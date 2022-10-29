New Suit - Contract

Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America was sued Friday in Maryland District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The lawsuit was filed by Williams Mullen on behalf of Kenpat Central Florida, a construction contractor specializing in drywall services. The plaintiff seeks over $7 million for work performed in support of the Army Institute for Public Health Command Lab Replacement project. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02796, Kenpat Central Florida, LLC v. Travelers Casualty & Surety Co. of America.

Insurance

October 29, 2022, 4:39 PM