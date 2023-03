Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Maria Simon, a managing partner with Geller Law Firm, to District of Columbia District Court. The complaint, alleging that Simon failed to report a conflict of interest and act in the plaintiff's best interest while representing him in a divorce trial, was filed pro se by Justin Kenny. The case is 1:23-cv-00772, Kenny v. Simon.

District Of Columbia

March 22, 2023, 6:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Justin Kenny

defendants

Maria Simon

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims