New Suit - Copyright

Toll Brothers, a luxury home real estate company, and Sabal Homes LLC were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in South Carolina District Court. The suit, brought by Hess Law on behalf of Kenneth Miller Architecture, accuses defendants of not obtaining a license or permission to use any of plaintiff's five architectural designs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02891, Kenneth Miller Architecture, LLC v. Sabal Homes, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

September 01, 2022, 5:40 AM