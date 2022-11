Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGlinchey Stafford on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Freedom Mortgage Corp. to California Northern District Court. The suit, which alleges failure to notify of possible foreclosure, was filed by CDLG P.C. on behalf of the Estates of William Tealer and Jessie M. Tealer. The case is 3:22-cv-07072, Kenneth Little as Administrator of the Estates of William Tealer and Jessie M. Tealer v. Freedom Mortgage Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

November 10, 2022, 8:43 PM