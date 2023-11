News From Law.com

Kenneth Frazier became a trial lawyer, then a corporate lawyer at one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. And then he became its chairman and chief executive officer—the first Black to serve as CEO of a major pharmaceutical company. He is one of The American Lawyer's 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award honorees.

November 28, 2023, 8:49 AM

