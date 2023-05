News From Law.com

The judge who presided over the 1986 trial of a serial killer known as the Stocking Strangler in a Georgia city more than 40 years ago has died. Funeral services for Senior Superior Court Judge Kenneth Followill will be held June 2 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Columbus, Striffler-Hamby Mortuary confirmed. Followill died late Sunday in hospice care, the Ledger-Enquirer reported. He was 87.

Georgia

May 18, 2023, 6:03 PM

