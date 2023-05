New Suit

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was hit with a lawsuit over Medicare reimbursement on Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit was filed by King & Spalding on behalf of Kennestone Hospital and Cobb Hospital. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01430, Kennestone Hospital, Inc. et al v. Becerra.

Health Care

May 19, 2023, 2:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Cobb Hospital, Inc.

Kennestone Hospital, Inc.

King & Spalding

defendants

Xavier Becerra

nature of claim: 151/over Medicare reimbursement