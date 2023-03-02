Who Got The Work

Catherine T. Barbieri and Andrew S. Esler of Fox Rothschild have stepped in to represent Pei-Genesis, an electronic connectors manufacturer, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Jan. 15 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Coyle & Morris and the Law Offices of Dana Wefer on behalf of Jim Kennedy, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after requesting religious accommodations to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine policy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joshua D. Wolson, is 2:23-cv-00164, Kennedy v. Pei-Genesis.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 02, 2023, 7:33 AM