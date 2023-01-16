New Suit - Employment

PEI-Genesis, an electronic connector manufacturer, was slapped with a lawsuit Sunday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was brought by Coyle & Morris and the Law Offices of Dana Wefer on behalf of Jim Kennedy, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after requesting religious accommodations to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00164, Kennedy v. Pei-Genesis.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 16, 2023, 7:42 AM