Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against NHDC Colony LLC to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Miller Law on behalf of Rasheed Kennedy, who contends he sustained injuries from an improperly insulated electrical wiring. The case is 4:23-cv-02167, Kennedy v. Nhdc Colony, LLC.

Texas

June 13, 2023, 4:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Rasheed Kennedy

defendants

Nhdc Colony, LLC

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims