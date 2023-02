New Suit - ERISA

Prudential Insurance and Foley Industries were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit on Thursday in Kansas District Court. The suit, over disability benefits, was filed by Ben Glass Law and the Law Office of Kevin J. McManus on behalf of Joseph Kennedy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02054, Kennedy v. Foley Industries Employee Benefit Plan - Plan Number 501 et al.

Insurance

February 09, 2023, 6:51 PM