Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sheppard Mullin on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour employment class action against El Centro Regional Medical Center to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by The Myers Law Group on behalf of current and former patient care employees who worked 10 or 12 hour shifts for hourly wages. The case is 3:22-cv-01522, Kennedy v. El Centro Regional Medical Center et al.

Health Care

October 06, 2022, 8:41 PM