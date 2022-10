New Suit - Employment

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 investment firm, and Cheryl Balaban were sued Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The lawsuit was filed by the Kleppin Firm on behalf of Jacquelyn Kennedy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-61870, Kennedy v. Edward D. Jones & Co., L.P. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 06, 2022, 12:41 PM