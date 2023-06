Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Wednesday removed a medical malpractice lawsuit against Crothall Healthcare Inc. to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Nichols and Pina on behalf of Jamala Kennedy and her daughter. The complaint pursues claims that Kennedy’s daughter was ‘catastrophically’ injured during a procedure. The case is 3:23-cv-00708, Kennedy v. Crothall Healthcare, Inc.

Health Care

June 15, 2023, 9:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Jamala Kennedy

defendants

Crothall Healthcare, Inc.

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims