Kennedy Johnson Schwab & Roberge File Wrongful Death Lawsuit...

Kennedy, Johnson, Schwab & Roberge filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Heritage Village, a 55+ adult community, after a fire caused by an allegedly defective heating unit injured the decedent and led to his death. The plaintiffs, Matthew Kaufmann, administrator of the estate of Anthony Kaufmann, and Marianna Kaufmann, Anthony's wife, filed the lawsuit in Waterbury Superior Court against Heritage Village Master Association Inc. and Heritage Village Foundation Inc.

April 25, 2023, 3:22 PM

