New Suit - Employment

Medical software provider Lumedx Corp. and its parent company Intelerad Medical Systems Inc. were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit, over alleged gender and age discrimination as well as wage-and-hour violations, was brought by Valli Kane & Vagnini on behalf of former employees. The defendants are represented by Littler Mendelson and DLA Piper. The case is 2:23-cv-02925, Kennedy et al v. Lumedx Corporation et al.

Technology

April 19, 2023, 6:10 PM

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination