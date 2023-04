Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Keesal Young & Logan on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Wells Fargo to California Northern District Court. The suit, which pursues age, national origin and disability discrimination claims, was filed by Le Clerc & Le Clerc on behalf of a former personal safe banker. The case is 3:23-cv-01869, Kendrick v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

April 18, 2023, 5:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Linda Kendrick

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Keesal Young Logan

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination