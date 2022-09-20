Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jones Day on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Verizon Corporate Services Group Inc. and Verizon Data Services LLC to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Aegis Law Firm on behalf of individuals employed by defendants as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not afforded paid meal breaks and were not paid for all hours worked. The case is 4:22-cv-05324, Kendall v. Verizon Data Services LLC et al.

Telecommunications

September 20, 2022, 5:02 AM