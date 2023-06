Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Livingston Law Firm on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Walmart and Sunbeam Products, a Newell Brand subsidiary, to California Northern District Court. The complaint, for bodily injury claims arising from an alleged defective heating pad, was filed by Maurer Law on behalf of Jeanette Kendall. The case is 5:23-cv-03248, Kendall v. Sunbeam Products, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 29, 2023, 7:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeanette Kendall

defendants

Sunbeam Products, Inc.

defendant counsels

Livingston Law Firm

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims