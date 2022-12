New Suit

Canadian National Railway was sued Tuesday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The lawsuit was filed by Bolt Hoffer Boyd on behalf of Keith Kendall. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01549, Kendall v. Canadian National Railway Company.

