Ken Feinberg Under the Gun to Evaluate Talc Bankruptcy Claim...

Ken Feinberg told a New Jersey bankruptcy judge on Tuesday that he was 'under the gun' to complete his report estimating the volume and value of claims linking Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder to ovarian cancer and mesothelioma. In his first update, Feinberg told Chief Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan about his challenges in finding an economic modeling firm and epidemiologist. Both sides also brought up a Dec. 16 suit alleging fraud against a plaintiffs' talc expert.

Health Care

December 20, 2022, 1:23 PM