Kemps Pick: Inspector General Named New Fulton Superior Judg...

Upon learning he'd been tapped by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to become the newest judge on the Fulton County Superior Court bench, Inspector General Scott F. McAfee said he felt "a deep sense of gratitude." "Of course towards the governor for trusting me with this extraordinary responsibility, but also to the friends and colleagues who supported me along the way, and most importantly, convinced me that applying for this position wasn't a completely crazy idea," McAfee said.

Georgia

December 20, 2022, 10:40 AM