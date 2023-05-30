Who Got The Work

Flynne Marie Dowdy of Holland & Knight has entered an appearance for HCA Healthcare, a for-profit health care services company, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action, filed April 13 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Rickard Masker PLC on behalf of Katarina Kemper, a former security director, contends that the plaintiff's application for the role of vice president was declined in favor of a less-qualified male applicant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr., is 3:23-cv-00346, Kemper v. HCA Management Services, L.P. et al.

Health Care

May 30, 2023, 10:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Katarina Kemper

Plaintiffs

The Masker Firm

defendants

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

HCA Management Services, L.P.

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination