New Suit - Employment

HCA Healthcare was slapped with a gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Rickard Masker on behalf of Security Director Katarina Kemper, alleges that the plaintiff's application for the role of Vice President was declined in favor of a less-qualified male applicant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00346, Kemper v. HCA Management Services LP et al.

Health Care

April 13, 2023, 7:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Katarina Kemper

Plaintiffs

The Masker Firm

defendants

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

HCA Management Services, L.P.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination