New Suit

Kemper Independence Insurance Company sued Homeland Insurance Company of New York Tuesday in California Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Williams & Wollitz, seeks a declaration that Homeland has a duty to defend and indemnify a third party in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-05041, Kemper Independence Insurance Company v. Homeland Insurance Company of New York.

Insurance

September 06, 2022, 3:25 PM