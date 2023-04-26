New Suit

Kemper Independence Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against William Flanagan, Melody Flanagan and Michael Chapman on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Williams & Wollitz, seeks a declaration that Kemper has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants against underlying dog bite claims. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-02042, Kemper Independence Insurance Co. v. Flanagan et al.

Insurance

April 26, 2023, 8:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Kemper Independence Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Williams & Wollitz PC

defendants

Melody Flanagan

Michael Chapman

William Flanagan

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute