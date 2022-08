New Suit

Kemper filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allan Douglas Boyer and Raymond Mendoza Jr. on Wednesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Williams & Wollitz, seeks a declaration that Kemper has no duty to defend or indemnify Boyer in an underlying personal injury lawsuit filed against him by Mendoza. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01458, Kemper Independence Insurance Co. v. Boyer et al.

Insurance

August 18, 2022, 2:48 PM